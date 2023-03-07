Maryland needs to overhaul its approach to energy conservation | COMMENTARY

Home energy audits checking to find ways to keep buildings cool in the summer and warm in the winter while lowering overall energy use (and greenhouse gas emissions) would be at the heart of conservation efforts under proposals to reform the EmPOWER Maryland program now before the Maryland General Assembly. File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun)

Fifteen years ago, the Maryland General Assembly passed legislation designed to reduce per capita electricity consumption statewide. The design of the EmPOWER Maryland Energy Efficiency Act was relatively simple. Using funds collected through a surcharge on utility bills, customers would be provided incentives to invest in more energy-efficient appliances and upgrades, like insulation and weatherization. In theory, everyone would win. Customers would face lower bills, utilities wouldn’t have to invest as much in infrastructure, and new jobs would be created to make those energy-efficiency improvements to homes and businesses. And by most measures, the program has been a success with an estimated $4 billion in lowered energy costs to date. But in recent years, questions have arisen. They include: Is the state doing enough to lower greenhouse gas emissions? Are low-income households getting the help they need? And has the Maryland Public Service Commission (PSC) been sufficiently aggressive in advancing energy-efficiency goals and regulating utilities?

The answer to all? Probably not.

Under legislation heard last week by the House Economic Matters and Senate Education, Energy and the Environment committees, lawmakers may soon have an opportunity to address these shortcomings, the most glaring of which is the need to not just reduce energy consumption but to lower the amount of greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change. The two goals may be closely related, but they are not the same thing. Take, for example, appliances that run on fossil fuels. If the goal is to reduce consumption, it’s perfectly fine to encourage consumers to replace an oil- or gas-fired furnace with more energy-efficient versions. But if the goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, it makes much more sense to push for electrification — with the expectation that Maryland will soon get more of its electricity from renewable sources. Interestingly, legislation supported by the PSC doesn’t make this distinction. Bills offered by more climate-aware lawmakers do, the most important of which, House Bill 904/Senate Bill 689, sets specific standards to accomplish that goal.

Specificity may prove important. Questions have arisen before about whether the PSC is too cozy with Maryland utilities, and last month’s decision by Juan Alvarado to withdraw as Gov. Wes Moore’s nominee to the board just reinforces that concern. As the senior director of energy analysis at the American Gas Association, Alvarado was likely to prove sympathetic to the gas industry. As we’ve noted before, it’s important that Maryland not over-invest in natural gas infrastructure. Simply adhering to the status quo won’t do. It’s clear from the recent furor over gas stoves — when a single member of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission speculated on whether new models should be banned because of indoor air pollution concerns on top of climate issues — that regulators, the Maryland PSC included, will have a fight on their hands when it comes to weaning Americans off natural gas.

And here’s another important question: Are low-income households getting the most out of this program? Shockingly, it appears they are paying more in surcharges than they are receiving in benefits. According to one expert, over the last two years, low-income households (defined as having household income within 250% of the federal poverty line) in Maryland have paid $146 million into EmPOWER but received only about $85 million in benefits. That’s not just unjust but another example of how Maryland’s overall housing disparities continue. How could this have been allowed to continue? One reason is that legislation to boost energy conservation help to low-income households was vetoed last year by then-Gov. Larry Hogan as too costly (which ignores new federal resources available for this purpose provided by the Inflation Reduction Act).

Finally, it’s vital that greenhouse gas reduction targets be provided — while spelling out specific in-home improvements to meet those goals. The proposed 1.8% per year would seem achievable, particularly given that electrification hasn’t been a top goal in the past. And here’s one place to squeeze to help cover costs: utility profit margins. According to the nonprofit, nonpartisan Maryland Public Interest Research Group, Maryland’s energy-efficient efforts are producing big returns for these providers — as much as 20% for Baltimore Gas and Electric — while equivalent programs in states like Massachusetts, Vermont and Rhode Island see profits closer to 5%. With these reforms, EmPOWER Maryland can help the state get away from fossil fuels, save money on monthly bills and perhaps even improve indoor air quality while doing our part to fight climate change. Now that would be a serious upgrade for all consumers.

