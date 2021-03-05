Wage increases just a start toward equity efforts at Baltimore museums | COMMENTARY

The museums don’t plan to stop there, and they should not. Their permanent collections need to better represent the diversity of the country, something both museums admit. At the BMA, 96% of its 95,000 pieces of art are by men, predominantly white. (Most aren’t on display because of sensitivity to light). The Walters doesn’t have an exact accounting of the diversity of its works because, officials say, the time period of the art — which spans seven millennia, from 5000 BCE to the 21st century, and encompasses 36,000 objects from around the world — makes it difficult. Among the things they aim to do is uncover those who contributed to the art, but weren’t given credit for it, and to better determine origin in the future.