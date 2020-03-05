Justice Roberts had nothing to say about that comment from a fellow member of the judiciary at the time. Nor did he speak up last week when President Donald Trump aggressively went after two other Supreme Court justices, telling an audience in India that Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg should recuse themselves from any cases involving him. It was, of course, hardly the first time that Mr. Trump saw bias against him on a federal court. Perhaps the worst example to date was his 2016 criticism of Judge Gonzalo Curiel for lacking impartiality in a matter involving then-candidate Trump’s dubious “Trump University” because of his Mexican heritage. Or there’s the time in 2018 when President Trump described a federal judge as an “Obama judge” after an adverse ruling on migrant asylum policy. Or perhaps just about any month on the presidential Twitter feed when he’s threatening someone or other, such as his prediction of war if he’s removed from office. “If the Democrats are successful in removing the President from office (which they will never be), it will cause a Civil War like fracture in this Nation from which our Country will never heal,” he tweeted just six months ago.