This week’s defeat of legislation to lower Maryland’s sales tax but expand it to professional services at the hands of a House subcommittee came as no big surprise. The $2.9 billion plan, the largest single tax increase in state history, might generously be described as an interesting idea that merits further study. Or, less happily, as a re-election killer for Democratic incumbents in swing districts. Thus, the unanimous, bipartisan vote was a “phew” moment for most involved, particularly as its failure is unlikely to have any meaningful impact on the single most consequential piece of legislation pending in Annapolis: the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future bill, generated by the Kirwan Commission’s plan to reform K-12 public education that the sales tax would have funded.
Why no tears? Because the General Assembly has a Plan B.
Indeed, as education advocates had predicted before the 90-day session even started in January, lawmakers did not need a sweeping tax increase to pass this year. Technically, they did not need to approve any funding legislation at all; the first three years of Kirwan are covered by actions of the legislature last year. What they needed to do was to come up with what is essentially a hefty down payment, revenue that brings the state six years down the path toward education reform, instead of three years. And, while the sales tax plan drew much attention (and ire from the industries facing a 5% surcharge), lawmakers have quietly been working on a series of much smaller revenue measures that would serve that purpose.
The specifics are still being worked out, but these are the highlights. Lawmakers are prepared to approve a $1 per pack increase on cigarettes and other tobacco products, adopt “combined reporting” which alters how multi-state corporations account for the profits of their subsidiaries, and apply the state sales tax to digital downloads (so that, for example, music downloaded from the internet is taxed the same as a CD purchased at the corner store). None of these proposals is without opposition. That’s the nature of tax policy. But all are practiced to some degree in a lot of other states. About half of states tax digital downloads, for example, and more than half now have combined reporting. Altogether, the three proposals add up to about $380 million annually.
Lawmakers are also moving forward with sports betting which could generate about $30 million each year as well as the so-called “throwback rule” that makes sure corporations pay taxes on 100% of their profits. That could generate as much as $50 million. Trim some tax credit programs that have been judged relatively ineffectual (making capital gains still subject to state taxes when they are deferred from federal taxes under the federal Qualified Opportunity Zones Program, for example) and the total “package” pending before the state legislature is in the neighborhood of a half-billion dollars.
Needless to say, a half-billion is far short of $2.9 billion, but that’s not a bad thing. Just a month ago, it might have been easy to be cheery about the state of the economy and confident it could easily weather a major tax increase. One international viral outbreak and some major stock market downturns later, there’s a lot more uncertainty in the air. Some caution is in order. The Plan B package might fairly be described as more tax reform than new taxes. And it leans heavily toward corporations, and not individuals and small business owners. That’s why groups like the Maryland Fair Funding Coalition, which represents Kirwan-supporting education advocates and unions, appears likely to support this more progressive effort.
Clearly, the legislature will have to visit this issue again, most likely after the 2022 election or risk not fully funding Kirwan. And that’s not a bad thing either as it gives Maryland voters a chance to weigh in, too. We think elected officials who back Kirwan are going to be rewarded at the polls. Addressing underfunded schools while increasing the state’s share for this important obligation, reducing class sizes, upgrading teacher training and compensation to retain the best and the brightest while offering more support services and pre-K programs for low-income families is not only what school systems need, it’s what Marylanders want. Approval in the House of Delegates is a first step. The second will be passage of the Plan B down payment. Together they are a critical investment in this state’s future.