Clearly, the legislature will have to visit this issue again, most likely after the 2022 election or risk not fully funding Kirwan. And that’s not a bad thing either as it gives Maryland voters a chance to weigh in, too. We think elected officials who back Kirwan are going to be rewarded at the polls. Addressing underfunded schools while increasing the state’s share for this important obligation, reducing class sizes, upgrading teacher training and compensation to retain the best and the brightest while offering more support services and pre-K programs for low-income families is not only what school systems need, it’s what Marylanders want. Approval in the House of Delegates is a first step. The second will be passage of the Plan B down payment. Together they are a critical investment in this state’s future.