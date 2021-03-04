Not even the children are safe from Baltimore gun violence | COMMENTARY

One strategy where we see promise is the police department’s effort to stop the flow of illegal guns into the city. For too long the focus has been on arresting the mostly young men who carry the illegal guns to defend themselves, and are most prone to one day use that gun in an act of violence. But what about the gun traffickers? Let’s also work at making it harder for people to get firearms in the first place. Go after the middle men who are rarely punished for putting guns on the streets. City officials announced this week a partnership with the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety to pilot a Gun Trafficking Intelligence Platform meant to track where illegal guns originate. Using other tracing methods, the city already knows that 63% of the firearms seized by Baltimore police in 2020 were from outside Maryland and 82% from outside the city. It’s time we stop that flow into our city. We hope this intelligence platform works.