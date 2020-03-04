Of course, maybe the whole concept of hope is just another political commodity. Bill Clinton campaigned on it — before he lied under oath to a federal grand jury. President Donald Trump has made more than 16,241 false or misleading statements in office. We would never counsel anyone to put absolute trust in any human being short of a deity. But at some level what makes the heroic possible is a little bit of faith. A little trust. A little belief in a better future. We have seen our share of politicians across the years. Some were trustworthy, some were not. Netting more than $850,000 from a sloppy self-published children’s book foisted on the University of Maryland Medical System and others is not some minor indiscretion. Don’t fall for the “everyone does it" line, Baltimore, because a brighter future isn’t possible when people believe there is no such thing.