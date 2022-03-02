Juvenile suspects need to understand their rights | COMMENTARY

No one wants lawbreakers to go free or criminal violence to go unpunished. But does the burden of fully understanding one’s rights harm this goal or actually help the cause of justice? According to the American Bar Association, juveniles waive their Miranda rights far more often than adults do — 90% of the time. Research suggests this is simply because they don’t understand what they are giving up. Conversely, research has shown that juveniles are far more likely to provide false confessions. A stunning 86% of offenders age 14 or younger who were eventually exonerated of the crimes provided false confessions to authorities, according to the National Registry of Exonerations. And it should be noted that these youngsters who have waived their rights and/or been wrong convicted are more likely to be Black or Hispanic than white, which only exacerbates racial disparities in the legal system and in society.