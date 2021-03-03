Is Texas trying to kill you? Its approach to COVID-19 certainly suggests the state doesn’t care about its neighbors | COMMENTARY

We would chalk this up to either presidential aspirations (at least in the case of Mr. Abbott) or simply playing to base supporters who are both frustrated by restrictions (understandable) and distrustful of medical experts (not so understandable). But, unfortunately, the governors are doing more than endangering the health and lives of state residents, they may very well be prolonging and worsening the pandemic far beyond their borders. As we’ve observed repeatedly, the virus does not respect state boundaries (or city and county boundaries for that matter). The governors can claim they aren’t telling anyone to take off their masks, merely removing a mandate, but how do you think their constituents are going to react? By keeping them on?