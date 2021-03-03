Want to fund education reform? Close Maryland’s corporate tax loopholes | COMMENTARY

Opponents will offer their customary objections. Some will claim this is a tax increase, which it isn’t, and highly inappropriate as businesses struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic. But that latter argument ignores how certain large companies, such as Amazon or Grubhub or the big supermarket chains, have prospered this past year. And it ignores the reality that the less Maryland collects from corporations, the more it relies on taxes from state residents. Why should individuals be subsidizing corporations? And then there’s the matter of the blueprint education bill. A lot of state lawmakers would happily wind up the 90-day session (and perhaps past the 2022 election) without passing the means to finance the Kirwan Commission reforms over the decade ahead. After all, the state budget is in balance — and likely will be next year, too. But the piper must eventually be paid. Better to put this down payment on it now than continue to suffer these unfair tax loopholes for one minute longer.