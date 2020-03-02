In the meantime, Marylanders will have to continue to sit on the sidelines and wait to see the results of Tuesday’s voting in nine states as the campaign rolls on and whittles down, wondering all the while whether there will be much to be decided on the presidential front when they go to the polls on April 28. It’s frustrating to see major candidates’ political careers rise and then abruptly end before anyone in the Free State gets a chance to have any say about it. But that doesn’t mean we can’t at least appreciate the social significance at least one of them represents.