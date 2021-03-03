Free Baltimore drivers from tyranny of territorial rating | COMMENTARY

Insurance companies claim it was never their intention to discriminate, and that’s likely the truth. But that’s like saying the departure of middle class white people from Baltimore did not carry a racist intent, rather it was merely a desire to live in the suburbs. Maybe so for some, but it still had the effect of leaving some city neighborhoods bereft of employment, decent housing and good schools. At this moment, intent is unimportant; the real question is: How do we fix this destructive inequity? It isn’t by charging people hundreds (and in some cases, thousands) of dollars more to drive a car they may need badly to get to a job and support their families. Baltimore’s inadequate transit has been discussed in this space many times before.