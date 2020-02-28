But the divide really runs much deeper than that and touches on the sensitive issues of both race and partisan politics. Under Mr. Dance, the school system, with the support of earlier board leadership, was moving forward aggressively on issues of equity in this majority-minority district, where less than 36% of the system’s 115,038 students identify as white compared to 39.5% who identify as black. This was symbolized by Mr. Dance’s controversial support for putting laptop computers in the hands of every student. The current board leadership has shown far less interest in that cause, however, scaling back technology spending and focusing on such matters as more readily expelling unruly students and starting classes after Labor Day, the former suggesting a lack of tolerance for low-income minority youth and the latter the fulfillment of a very public priority of Governor Hogan.