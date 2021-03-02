Upgrade Maryland’s climate action plan | COMMENTARY

More broadly, it’s not hard to see the issue being lost in the more pressing concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet climate change poses the bigger long-term danger to the health and well-being of the state. Rising sea level alone represents an existential threat for many living in low-lying areas, with Chesapeake Bay waters projected to be two feet higher by 2050. Even now, places like Dorchester County on the Eastern Shore are more frequently getting flooded, their farm fields ruined by the intrusion of brackish water. By the end of the 21st century, experts fear the bay could be a 3.7 feet higher, which means a lot of coastal towns could be wiped out in a storm well before that moment. There’s just so much sea walls can hold back.