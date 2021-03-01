COVID-19 crisis in jails underscores issues with mass incarceration | COMMENTARY

In Baltimore, state officials aren’t commenting on the lawsuit, filed by the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and the Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner law firm, nor what caused the COVID spread, other than to say the jail followed state health procedures. The group wants a court order for an independent expert to inspect the facility, for inmates to be given hand soap and paper towels and for common areas to be cleaned several times a day. They also want some inmates with underlying health conditions who are vulnerable to the coronavirus to be released or transferred to another facility. These are all reasonable requests in the interest of public health and given the high number of cases at the facility. The state needs to better protect inmates and correctional officers, which also keep the community safer.