Baltimore’s Purple Line: Been there, done that, had it canceled | COMMENTARY

Governor Hogan’s first mistake was to perceive the Purple Line as attractive to the private sector and the Red Line as not. The Purple Line is a P3 — a public-private partnership. That allows a private company or group of companies to build and operate a transit system that would still be owned by the government but for which the private company receives revenue. In highway P3 projects, the revenue comes from tolls. In transit, it means fares plus some minimum guaranteed amount courtesy of the taxpayers. The Red Line was devised as a P3, too. Aside from the downtown tunnel (which would have been directly funded by government because of the risk involved), the rest would have been as P3. The private sector was never unfriendly toward the Red Line. Why would it be? The winning company would have been guaranteed what’s known as “availability payments.” Same as with the Purple Line.