From Red Line to $6B toll lanes, Maryland’s next governor should steer transportation future | COMMENTARY

Mr. Hogan is probably distressed by this possibility and will presumably make concerted efforts to speed up the I-495/I-270 project’s timetable, but that would be irresponsible, particularly if, after the June 28 primary, at least one of the major candidates to succeed him is opposed to it. Call it the “Hogan Transportation Doctrine,” and let the voters decide whether Maryland should be investing so much in blacktop when the threat of climate change is so significant and the COVID-19 pandemic is so fundamentally changing commuting needs. As for “boondoggles,” Mr. Hogan’s judgment may be suspect. The Purple Line, the Bethesda-to-New Carrollton light rail line that the Hogan administration has supervised is currently on track to open more than four years late and cost $9.3 billion when you throw in operating and maintenance budgets and the $250 settlement paid to the original contractor. One thing the lame duck governor does not deserve right now is to regard himself as deserving a vote of confidence over his transportation management.