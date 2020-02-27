We hope the coronavirus doesn’t continue to spread and turn into a global pandemic. But what’s especially scary is to imagine that this president is calling the shots when it comes to public health. President Trump lies. He lies about big things and small things. His false or misleading statement count in office is somewhere north of 16,241, according to The Washington Post. This is exactly the wrong person to talking to anyone about a deadly outbreak. The government’s credibility is critically important. Please, Mr. President, step aside and let the real experts take the lead. Just about any soul in the deepest of the deep state offices of the CDC or NIH would be more trustworthy and more confidence-building right now.