The Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and the Boy Scouts of America last week filed for bankruptcy, blaming, in part, sexual abuse lawsuits. But with all due respect, that’s not the victims’ problem. Statutes of limitations, requiring lawsuits or charges to be brought within a specified period, are generally put in place to prevent frivolous cases, ensure that evidence is preserved and not lost to time and to show the seriousness of the filer. But child sexual abuse cases by their nature are not timely unless the abuse is known and the child has someone who can act on their behalf while still a minor. For many people, it may be decades before they understand what happened to them was abuse or are able to come to terms with the idea that it wasn’t their fault and gather the courage necessary to come forward despite the stigma they’ll likely face.