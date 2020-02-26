Is this a perfect plan? We’re not sure what such a thing would even look like. But we do know that keeping the second jewel of racing’s Triple Crown in Charm City deserved to be a high priority in City Hall and the State House. This is simply one of those events that draws such national attention — that generates such good will, celebrity presence, tourism and hospitality — that it would be difficult to imagine springtime in Baltimore without it, from the infield parties to the fashionable hats and the Black-Eyed Susans. But this is more than just public relations and feel-good politics. It’s a shot in the economic development arm for a community that feels both neglected and long imposed upon by the presence of a race track. In case you hadn’t noticed, these have been challenging times for Baltimore, where public corruption and violent crime have often generated far more attention of late than the city’s longstanding problems of under- and un-employment, alcohol and drug addiction, concentrated poverty and lack of opportunity.