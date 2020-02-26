The image could have been used in a number of ways to talk about the current election, Nazi history and Communist history — all without endorsing the image and what it stands for. It could have led to discussions about the use of social media and memes in the current election, or to a debate about the history of propaganda in politics. Whole courses exist on media images and how certain groups of people have been portrayed over the years. Pictures of blackface are used in African American studies classes to talk about its origins and why it is so offensive. Negative tropes and dog whistle politics are valued topics in university lecture halls for the lessons they provide.