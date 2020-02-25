The good news is that a key Maryland Senate committee recently approved legislation imposing a statewide ban for most crops by year’s end in a 7-4 vote. The bad news is that the members saw fit to tack on an amendment that would cause the ban to expire in four years. No doubt there were people in the farming community pleading for that loophole, much as some are hoping lawmakers will defer to Gov. Larry Hogan, whose Department of Agriculture is in the process of proposing regulations “phasing out” the pesticide. The aim in both cases appears to be to weaken the measure whether through delay or expiration. And while we are normally sympathetic to the concerns of farmers, Maryland has ample reason to move aggressively on this issue. Chlorpyrifos is not only a threat to children, it poses a danger to the health of the Chesapeake Bay as well. Pesticide runoff from farm fields can not only hurt aquatic life, it is poisoning bees and other pollinators. And it will surely be as toxic in four years as it is today.