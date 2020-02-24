This doesn’t let Maryland off the hook when it comes to taxes. There are surely certain taxes and fees that ought to be adjusted lower, if possible, because they place an unfair burden — perhaps on working class families or single-parent households or fixed-income retirees, for example, who can’t afford them. And we should always be looking for greater government efficiency. But when it comes to considering whether state government should pay more for better schools in Maryland, the debate should not start with the assumption that the tax burden is already astronomical. Yes, there are some taxes that are relatively high compared to other states — the income tax most conspicuously (and that’s a topic for another day). But there are any number of taxes and fees where Maryland is relatively low. Among states that collect sales taxes, for example, Maryland’s 6% rate is hardly backbreaking. Remember Tennessee, the state with the low taxes? On sales, it’s far ahead of Maryland with a top sales tax of 9.53% when state and local rates are combined, the highest in the nation.