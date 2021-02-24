Standardized testing in Maryland schools can wait | COMMENTARY

There are plenty of statistics and anecdotal evidence that not all students are adjusting to and learning well via computer — and that is regardless of race or class. Baltimore City Schools CEO Sonja Santelises in announcing in January that she would offer more in-school learning said that more than half of the students in third grade through 12th grade have failed at least one course this school year. Then there are all the students who haven’t shown up for school, whether it be because they don’t have reliable internet or a good support system at home. Teachers need to focus on getting students back on learning track, not preparing for a standardized test. How do we expect for students to do well on such a test when their learning environments have been turned upside down for a year? It is setting kids and schools up for failure.