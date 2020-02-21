This isn’t aberrant behavior in Annapolis. Political posturing often comes with the territory, no matter the political party. But there’s something grating about watching a highly popular governor of a prosperous state in a position to do something meaningful to help Baltimore reduce its homicide rate choose to follow this oh-so-familiar path. It’s easy to call for longer prison sentences. That this polls well isn’t new. We support locking up “violent offenders who commit crimes with guns,” too. The city is not teaming with people asking that convicted killers walk the streets. But what Baltimore needs is to have fewer shootings in the first place. That requires attacking the root causes of the problem from drug and alcohol abuse to untreated mental illness to lack of economic opportunity, systemic racism, child abuse, a painful history of corruption and incompetence in local government and, yes, city schools ill-equipped to deal with young people damaged by all these problems and too-available guns. If the solution to violent crime was so simple to involve merely rewriting a few passages in state law, it would have been fixed years ago. But it isn’t. That’s why the governor’s anti-Red Line, anti-State Center (and perhaps soon anti-Kirwan) actions that have done so much harm to Baltimore’s economy more than off-set any possible good posed by mandatory minimum sentences (assuming perpetrators are caught and convicted and then we wait 10 years or so to see if that helped). But, alas, they don’t poll as well.