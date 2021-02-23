Maryland State Police must investigate allegations of discrimination against Black troopers | COMMENTARY

If the information doesn’t address the lawmakers concerns, they promised to take next steps, including targeting the agency’s “sizable budget.” We hope lawmakers follow through. If complaints of discrimination have gone on unaddressed for as long as claimed, that is unacceptable and the state police department needs to be held accountable once and for all. Thanks to a social justice movement sparked by several high profile police brutality incidents, the spotlight is on troubles with policing, and that scrutiny should include problems within departments as well. The Black Caucus should also consider whether an audit of the police department is appropriate. Even better, the General Assembly could launch an investigation, much like they did over the hefty severance received by the former head of the Maryland Environmental Service, an independent state agency. If the state police has done nothing wrong and has nothing to hide, they should welcome any kind of investigation.