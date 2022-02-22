Maryland must reduce its natural gas consumption | COMMENTARY

There’s an old saying (and song lyric) repeated around the State House whenever difficult issues arise before the Maryland General Assembly: Everybody wants to get into heaven, but nobody wants to die. In the context of legislative matters, it means that we can all usually agree on good outcomes, but it’s how best to get there that proves daunting. In the matter of how to deal with the serious threat posed by climate change, most lawmakers (those who aren’t outright global warming deniers) favor a reduced carbon footprint. But, aside from the relatively easy steps like encouraging renewables or providing incentives for homeowners to invest in insulation or other forms of conservation, the devil is inevitably in the details. That was evident last week when landmark climate legislation, the Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022, received its first hearing before the Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee.