Tale of two benefits: Maryland’s unemployment insurance failed, while direct relief payments worked. Here’s what one can learn from the other | COMMENTARY

But even allowing for the greater challenges of responding to unemployment claims, the state appears to have done a miserable job with the task. One of the problems is that the Department of Labor just wasn’t prepared for an emergency like COVID-19, when layoffs spiked in a manner that no one had seen before. Clearly, officials were caught flat-footed. They did not have a plan to quickly expand the system for reviewing applications. That was a mistake but one that can be rectified now: Among the proposals in a sweeping package of reforms pending before the General Assembly is a requirement that the Department of Labor have a disaster plan for the future.