Lawmaker salaries: Part-time pay for full-time labor carries consequences | COMMENTARY

A lot of Marylanders won’t be crying over the financial plight of those elected to office — and for good reason. The vast majority will be just fine. They are business owners, lawyers (the single most common profession) or perhaps just affluent people with passive income. The state job even comes with benefits. The more subtle question involves who can reasonably afford to hold elected office. At some point, modest salaries work against the notion of citizen legislators, particularly as their responsibilities in Annapolis have grown in recent years as the matters before them become more complex and year-round meetings, hearings and other demands become the norm, not the exception. A recent survey of lawmakers found 28% reporting they worked on General Assembly matters at least 40 hours per week before and after the legislative session and 65% at least 20 hours. During the session, it’s 96% working 40 hours a week or more.