The mutual fund industry has been caught in such a consolidation spree that the acquisition of Baltimore’s venerable Legg Mason was probably inevitable. Still, the announcement Tuesday by Franklin Resources, Inc. that it is acquiring Legg for a $4.5 billion cash deal was a sad day for many in Charm City. Not all, of course: Shareholders will be getting a nice payday. But the loss of another corporate headquarters is something of a body blow for the rest of us, especially for those who looked to Legg as a source of pride — a remnant of the city’s once-flourishing financial industry with roots more than a century old.