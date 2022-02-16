Wanted in Baltimore: A highly skilled, tireless and transparent accountant — super powers optional | COMMENTARY

Americans love their super heroes. The top-10 highest grossing movies read like titles on a comic book stand with Spider-Man, Black Panther and The Avengers dominating the list (not to mention all those Jedi Knights from the “Star Wars” films). Nor is there any shortage of super powers on television, with characters like The Flash speeding up the Nielsen ratings.
But if there is someone out there creating actual super heroes and not just the fictional kind, here’s the one who should be on top of Baltimore’s wish list: a super accountant. Tights, capes and catchphrases are strictly optional. What’s needed is a person with extraordinary financial management skills, an indefatigable, calculator-toting, numbers-crunching penny-pincher with a gift for saying “no” when the need arises. Why? Over and over again, when problems arise at City Hall, they are too often the product of administrative confusion, incompetence or neglect. It’s one thing to have an inspector general identifying past mistakes (and Isabel Mercedes Cumming has been a terrific addition in this regard), but it’s quite another to prevent them in the first place.
Just look at the recent headlines. Baltimore has been provided $641 million in federal American Rescue Plan money, but is it all going for the purposes for which it was intended — chiefly to respond to the pandemic? There are doubts. Just this week, members of the City Council sought more details on this very thing. Perhaps all those multimillion-dollar grants are going to good use like addressing digital equity, preventing violence and, yes, helping balance the city’s budget given tax revenue shortfalls. History suggests there are legitimate reasons for concern. And recent departures from Mayor Brandon Scott’s senior staff, including his deputy city administrator and deputy mayor for public safety, just 14 months after he was sworn into office do not inspire confidence.
Meanwhile, even as Mayor Scott launched a much-needed program to make water more affordable to low-income residents, it’s clear that the city has not managed its leaky water system and its just-as-leaky water billing system adequately. One of the reasons the Water4All program was needed was because of all those double-digit rate increases over the years that were supposed to solve the problem. Yet, as a recent audit documented, the folks in City Hall were not much paying attention to overdue bills or to the complaints of customers living outside the city.
And as much attention as has rightfully been paid to Baltimore’s high homicide rate, the answers aren’t just about what laws are on the books, whether police and prosecutors are aggressive enough or too aggressive, or even the underlying socioeconomic conditions that generate crime. Sometimes, it comes down to bookkeeping and determining, for instance, when it’s prudent to spend money on police overtime. That’s essentially at the crux of the debate over the decision not to serve a no-knock warrant on armed robbery suspect Sahiou Kargbo who was subsequently charged in the shooting death of an Amtrak conductor and the husband of a city police lieutenant. It’s easy to second guess the decision in hindsight, much harder to recognize the risk-reward prospects for the thousands of arrest warrants police have to serve. Resources are finite, potential criminal activity less so.
Mayor Scott understands the stakes here, and many of these problems are long-standing. Even so, everyone in city government must recognize that if Baltimore is to get the help it so urgently requires from elected officials in Capitol Hill and Annapolis, City Hall must demonstrate management competence. When it gets bamboozled by rip-off artists — like the hacker who posed as a city vendor to bill for more than $375,000 from the Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success, as recently documented by Ms. Cumming — the loss of credibility is potentially much more harmful than the missing cash, most of which has been recovered.
The Department of Finance claims to now be on top of such abuses, but wouldn’t it be more reassuring if City Hall had some high-profile management successes to flaunt (and villains punished) by an extraordinary hero, preferably with a CPA?
