Wanted in Baltimore: A highly skilled, tireless and transparent accountant — super powers optional | COMMENTARY

And as much attention as has rightfully been paid to Baltimore’s high homicide rate, the answers aren’t just about what laws are on the books, whether police and prosecutors are aggressive enough or too aggressive, or even the underlying socioeconomic conditions that generate crime. Sometimes, it comes down to bookkeeping and determining, for instance, when it’s prudent to spend money on police overtime. That’s essentially at the crux of the debate over the decision not to serve a no-knock warrant on armed robbery suspect Sahiou Kargbo who was subsequently charged in the shooting death of an Amtrak conductor and the husband of a city police lieutenant. It’s easy to second guess the decision in hindsight, much harder to recognize the risk-reward prospects for the thousands of arrest warrants police have to serve. Resources are finite, potential criminal activity less so.