Analysis: This week, Spain’s government approved a 3% tax on digital services — including online ads — for companies with at least $810 million in global revenue, though it still needs parliament’s approval. And last summer, France implemented a similar tax and made it retroactive to Jan. 1, 2019. If passed, Maryland’s bill would make this the first state in the country to tax digital advertising, though Nebraska is also considering a bill that would add sales tax to digital ads. Maryland’s version of the plan would include a tiered tax rate (starting at 2.5% for those with global annual gross revenues of $100 million to $1 billion up to 10% for those making more than $15 billion) and could raise as much as $250 million per year, which would go a long way toward Kirwan expenses. It’s largely meant, like the other proposals, to sweep up the giant internet companies like Facebook and Google that get so much from us (including mountains of personal data) and give relatively little in return. But it could also sweep up news media companies that are already struggling to find the resources to meet their public service missions, particularly as more companies consolidate. Gannett, for example, may look like a powerhouse on paper, with $1 billion in annualized digital revenue — much of it from digital subscriptions — but it’s made up of 152 daily newspapers spread across 39 states. Taxing ad revenue would be a big hit on those individual properties and would likely be challenged on First Amendment grounds in court. It’s also unclear how such a law would square with the federal Internet Tax Freedom Act, which prohibits discriminatory taxes on e-commerce, or the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution, which prevents states from making laws that interfere with interstate commerce. Another concern is enforcement: Companies would have to track their users IP addresses to determine where the ads are consumed, and the Maryland comptroller’s office has said it likely can’t enforce the tax on foreign-owned companies. Overall, the bill is too problematic to pass as written.