This is scandalous but not necessarily in the way one might assume. Higher education’s richest of the rich are, first, its athletic coaches, including University of Maryland’s men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon whose $3 million wage puts him at the top of the list and UM’s women’s basketball coach Brenda Frese, the top woman on the list and No. 3 overall at $1.3 million. One can complain all day that winning games shouldn’t be deserving of higher pay than saving lives or teaching the next generation, but it’s a somewhat self-contained economy with its own sometimes painful realities that have broad public acceptance. Tax dollars aren’t going to Mr. Turgeon or Ms. Frese, it’s revenue from TV contracts and ticket sales. The more they win, the more the school benefits and, as a result, the more they tend to get paid. Much of the rest of the list is drawn from University of Maryland School of Medicine, with doctors like Bartley P. Griffith, a cardiac surgeon (ranked 11th at $763,000), who earns much of his compensation by seeing patients, not from being a professor. So, again, tax dollars are not the primary issue.