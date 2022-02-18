xml:space="preserve">
A note from The Baltimore Sun’s publisher and editor-in-chief

Trif Alatzas
By
Baltimore Sun
Feb 18, 2022 7:30 AM
Date Created: 1982-11-29 Copyright Notice: Baltimore Sun Folder Description: Sunpapers Vignettes Folder Extended Description: Logo. Masthead. Baltimore Sun Title: SUNPAPERS LOGO TYPES Subject: SUNPAPERS LOGO
In an editorial today, we chronicle The Baltimore Sun’s history in covering the Black community. We also apologize for The Sun’s failures in that coverage. Too often, The Sun did not use its influence to better define, explain and root out systemic racism or prejudiced policies and laws. And, at times throughout its 185-year history, The Sun actively advocated for inequality. It is a disturbing piece to read, containing descriptions and examples of racist statements, scenarios and news coverage. It is a necessary introspection, and, along with the apology, is overdue. We know we need to do better and are committed to doing so.

Trif Alatzas

