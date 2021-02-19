Maryland bills seeks to use the pandemic to gut public school funding, transfer money to private schools | COMMENTARY

Let’s be clear: We acknowledge all kinds of problems with under-performing public schools and support genuine efforts to improve them — and to increase accountability of those responsible for them. But critics who claim the legislation developed by the Kirwan Commission just “throws money” at the problem haven’t read the report or the law. The Blueprint isn’t just about spending more, it’s about doing more, and that requires resources. One of the greatest challenges facing school systems is how to teach children coming from families and neighborhoods struggling with the effects of substance abuse, trauma, family dysfunction, racism and concentrated poverty. Do you think helping these kids means spending less? Or subsidizing schools that can’t or won’t help these youngsters? What’s needed are more services from pre-K instruction to student counseling to attracting the best into teaching. And spending money on such efforts is certain to be cost-effective if it means fewer kids end up in the prison pipeline or jobless on the streets and without useful skills.