On Saturday, the same day The Baltimore Sun ran the story about Ms. Pugh’s lawyers seeking leniency on page 1 of the newspaper, a story on page 2 detailed the release from prison of former Baltimore police commissioner Darryl De Sousa. Ms. Pugh had appointed him to the position in 2018, but he stepped down in May of that year — nearly a year to the day before Ms. Pugh did the same — after being charged with failing to file federal tax returns. He was later convicted and sentenced to 10 months in prison.