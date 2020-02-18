Annapolis turned into public education central on Monday with marches and speeches and a marathon 6-hour hearing on the recommendations of the Commission on Innovation & Excellence in Education, also known as the Kirwan Commission. Advocates including educators, elected officials and business leaders made a convincing case that Maryland needs to change course if lawmakers truly want the state to be competitive in the 21st century’s increasingly knowledge-based economy. Yet others continued to fret that taxes would have to be raised to pay for it. And while that’s likely true when all is said and done, that should not deter legislators from asking the essential question: What does Maryland need to do to raise the quality of its public schools to world-class standards? And once that is settled, the second question is this: How should the state balance its budget?