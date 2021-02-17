This is how the Maryland General Assembly should reform policing in the state | COMMENTARY

Use of force. We support various efforts by lawmakers to create a statewide standard for when police officers may use force on a suspect. George Floyd, who died as an officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis last year, showed us how the use of force can go horribly wrong. Officers should resort to such tactics only when it is necessary and reasonable, and all other alternatives have been tried. For example, was pepper spray used before a gun was pulled out? A Taser? Was anyone in danger of being killed or seriously injured? Could a conversation have diffused the situation? Officers must be trained on de-escalation tactics and required to intervene when another officer is using excessive force — and report it to supervisors, as well. The so-called blue code of silence needs to end. Police should be disciplined, such as through decertification, and in other cases held criminally responsible when using force before other tactics. Police culture needs to change so that shooting is not the first line of defense.