What’s needed is government intervention. For years, we have advocated for Congress to pass an air travel “bill of rights” that would improve travel for a host of issues including setting a minimum seat size and pitch. Two years ago, the legislative branch instead approved a measure requiring the FAA to look at seat size as a health and safety issue (studying, for example, how long it takes for passengers to exit a plane in case of an emergency). The agency’s findings are expected to be announced next month, but industry observers are not hopeful. The FAA’s track record isn’t especially good at sticking up for customers, and the federal government’s interest in regulation has only regressed further under Donald Trump. Just look at the Boeing 737 MAX debacle and the agency’s coziness with the manufacturer. It was only after two crashes that killed 346 people that the FAA grounded the aircraft last March and suspended further production. Yet it’s clear in retrospect that the agency should never have certified the airplane in the first place.