Help our faltering postal system and stop the mail delays | COMMENTARY

There are calls to boot Mr. DeJoy from his job, which some had hoped would happen under a new administration. Unfortunately that is not easy. President Joe Biden does not hire or fire the postmaster general, as that’s the responsibility of the USPS Board of Governors. What President Biden can do is quickly appoint people to the three vacant positions on the nine-member board. The American Postal Workers Union has asked the president appoint Democrats to give them a majority on the board. But at the very least, he should fill it with people who want to overhaul the system beyond haphazard cuts and who recognize the problems that existed even before the pandemic.