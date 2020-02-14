The attorney general may well be correct in this reading of the state constitution. Maryland courts have certainly endorsed a robust interpretation of the privilege in the past — to the point that it’s made it difficult to prosecute lawmakers for misconduct in a state court. And it’s also fair to point out that federal prosecutors might have made this matter moot if they had simply required that the full circumstances of Delegate Glenn’s misdeeds be outlined in her plea agreement. They should have if the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland is serious about restoring public confidence in local government. In many respects, this is corruption that transcends Baltimore. Ms. Glenn was acting as a member of the Maryland House of Delegates. Even Mayor Pugh’s misdeeds have roots in her days as a member of the Maryland Senate. How can voters from any part of Maryland have confidence that there’s someone keeping track of legislative misbehavior in Annapolis if it’s constantly shielded from public view? It’s not difficult to see the compelling public interest here.