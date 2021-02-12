Relief bill should help all working Marylanders get back on their feet, regardless of citizenship | COMMENTARY

This is wrong, wrong, wrong by any number of standards. First, that this $30 million tail should be allowed to wag the canine in question: the desperately-needed, billion-dollar aid. But, perhaps just as importantly, that the targeted individuals — all taxpayers — should be excluded from a benefit that their tax dollars helped finance. The expansion of the EITC is good public policy. Just ask Republicans. They’ve endorsed it for years. The federal program allows low-income workers to qualify for tax credit. In other words, it rewards work, disproportionately helps communities of color, and helps lift children out of poverty and toward a better life. States have long had the option of piggybacking on the program, and Maryland does, offering a 28% match of federal EITC to state residents, which the House has proposed to increase to a best-in-the-nation 45% for the next several years.