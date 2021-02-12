Relief bill should help all working Marylanders get back on their feet, regardless of citizenship | COMMENTARY

Gov. Larry Hogan and Democrats in Annapolis find themselves at an impasse over legislation that just a few days ago had bipartisan consensus and, seemingly, was on a glide path to passage. The $1.2 billion COVID-19 RELIEF (Recovery for the Economy, Livelihoods, Industries, Entrepreneurs, and Families) Act that looks to help keep individuals and businesses afloat during the pandemic through a variety of refunds, tax credits and tax deferrals now has opened up a contentious battle. Why? Because the House amended the legislation to ensure that a planned expansion of the federal earned income tax credit (EITC) would apply to taxpayers who file their returns without benefit of a Social Security number. Roughly 86,000 Maryland residents use an IRS-issued individual taxpayer identification number (ITIN) because they are not U.S. citizens. Governor Hogan has decided this crosses a line and imperils the relief package.
This is wrong, wrong, wrong by any number of standards. First, that this $30 million tail should be allowed to wag the canine in question: the desperately-needed, billion-dollar aid. But, perhaps just as importantly, that the targeted individuals — all taxpayers — should be excluded from a benefit that their tax dollars helped finance. The expansion of the EITC is good public policy. Just ask Republicans. They’ve endorsed it for years. The federal program allows low-income workers to qualify for tax credit. In other words, it rewards work, disproportionately helps communities of color, and helps lift children out of poverty and toward a better life. States have long had the option of piggybacking on the program, and Maryland does, offering a 28% match of federal EITC to state residents, which the House has proposed to increase to a best-in-the-nation 45% for the next several years.
Governor Hogan’s opposition is not shocking. For all his talk of bipartisan pragmatism he has frequently dug in his heels on matters he perceives as core Republican values, such as taxes (even when they pay for better K-12 schools). His presidential ambitions may have further encouraged a hard line approach. Failure to adhere to the GOP’s unsympathetic stand on immigrants might prove disqualifying in most, if not all, party primaries in 2024. Will Maryland voters suddenly rise up against him for shortchanging a mere tens of thousands? Not likely. Instead, he’ll point to the Democrats as the party soft on the undocumented. Never mind that to qualify for an ITIN requires federal approval and covers many who entered this country perfectly legally. He knows there are divisions within the Democratic caucus on these matters, too.
Mr. Hogan has all sorts of tools in his arsenal from gubernatorial control of the appropriation process (under current law, the General Assembly can’t add spending, only subtract it). And he has the bully pulpit. He likely will say Democrats are the ones overturning the apple cart and jeopardizing broadly popular RELIEF measures like tax-free unemployment benefits and a sales tax credit to businesses. How many voters follow the complexities of state tax policy — or State House debates generally — to contradict his version of events? If Donald Trump proved anything, it’s how many Americans have limited empathy for legal immigrants, let alone the undocumented.
Sorry, but none of that justifies abandoning these folks. They are employed. They are paying their taxes. They are likely raising families on their modest wages, attending church and supporting local businesses. To help everyone else but not them is not just wrong, it’s immoral. Let the politics fall where it may. Even Comptroller Peter Franchot, the same Democrat who sang Mr. Hogan’s praises for years as his prime ally on the Board of Public Works, has called for payments to Marylanders who file without a Social Security number. He’s ready to write the checks for the state. Don’t hold him back.
Finally, it should be noted that the proposed expansion of the earned income tax credit is, at its heart, an anti-poverty program. It’s not the ideal program. It requires filing paperwork, and benefits to the childless are quite stingy. But no one can deny it has been effective in raising living standards and, perhaps most consequentially, helping the next generation escape poverty, putting more people on solid financial ground and giving them an opportunity at a better life. Why hurt the communities where immigrants live and work this very moment by leaving them out of the picture? It makes no sense — unless the only calculation you care about is solely a political one. If so, shame on you.
The Baltimore Sun editorial board — made up of Opinion Editor Tricia Bishop, Deputy Editor Andrea K. McDaniels and writer Peter Jensen — offers opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. It is separate from the newsroom.