Hogan impeachment: right-wing nuttiness or clever con? Here’s our conspiracy theory | COMMENTARY

A lame-duck Republican governor with high approval ratings who has twice defeated Democratic candidates in an overwhelmingly Democratic state isn’t normally high on the list of officeholders to be impeached at the urging of a delegate from his own party. As strange as politics has become in this country, there was a certain “haven’t seen this one before” quality to the decision by Del. Dan Cox to file an impeachment resolution against Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday. As political stagecraft goes, this was strictly theater of the absurd.
Or was it?
Here’s the simple explanation: Delegate Cox, a Republican who represents parts of Carroll and Frederick counties and has filed as a candidate for governor, is chiefly known in Annapolis for being a devoted true believer in Donald J. Trump. Not a partial devotee. No, he’s all-in, having rallied fellow loyalists to the Jan. 6, 2021 “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, D.C., and declared Mike Pence to be a “traitor” for failing to reject Joe Biden as the legally elected president. Mr. Hogan’s criticisms of Mr. Trump have clearly tested Mr. Cox’s soul and his grievances expressed in the four-page impeachment resolution have a certain Trump-like quality, including a critique of pandemic precautions that he describes as “act of tyranny” including — horrors — the governor’s call to limit Thanksgiving gatherings in 2020.
Granted, the resolution also tracks some legitimate not-Hogan’s-finest moments, including those defective coronavirus test kits from South Korea (as he “intentionally misled the legislature and the public” about their status) and, more recently, his staff’s use of an app that produces untraceable, self-destructing messages (that are “detrimental to good government, secretive, and devoid of authority”). But none of the offenses rise to an impeachable offense. How do we know this? Because the legislature’s Democratic leaders would have taken such action a long time ago if they thought there were even the slightest chance of making that case. Or at least the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland would investigate them.
But here’s a slightly more complicated explanation that Mr. Cox with his QAnon connections can appreciate, call it our conspiracy theory: Perhaps the delegate is actually part of a false flag operation to secretly get Mr. Hogan’s preferred successor, former Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz, elected governor. By throwing himself in front of the train of reason, Delegate Cox has not only reminded Maryland Republicans that the Trump wing of the party is as nutty as ever, he’s also signaled to Democrats and unaffiliated voters that it’s safe to support a GOP candidate this fall. How better to prove Ms. Schulz is not beholden to Donald Trump? Mr. Cox has kindly blown up his own candidacy to make others look respectable.
Sound far-fetched? Well, first, that’s how this sort of thing works. But, more importantly, you must ask yourself: Why would any Maryland Republican of sound mind seeking statewide approval align himself with Mr. Trump, who received just 32% of the Maryland vote in 2020? Compared to a governor who received 55.4% in 2018 and recently polled a 74% approval rating? Perhaps to please a certain resident of Palm Beach, Florida? To get a job in the Trump universe? Or because he’s “not a rational actor” as a senior advisor to Ms. Schulz’s campaign has pointed out, noting that Delegate Cox thinks Chinese communists have infiltrated Maryland government.
What’s most troubling about this, of course, is that this ridiculous impeachment ploy, while unworthy of the paper used to print it, will be fervently cheered in certain circles in this state. As badly as Mr. Trump polled statewide, there are still places where he was quite popular, including Mr. Cox’s Carroll County, which Mr. Trump won by a nearly 2-to-1 margin last year. In all, Mr. Trump was the top presidential vote-getter in 14 Maryland counties, most of them rural, from Garrett to Worcester. That means even a Blue State like Maryland may have to deal with the noxious influence of the former president with its extremist views, authoritarian bent, and pronounced disdain for facts and the rule of law for the foreseeable future. And that’s no laughing matter.
