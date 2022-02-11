Hogan impeachment: right-wing nuttiness or clever con? Here’s our conspiracy theory | COMMENTARY

What’s most troubling about this, of course, is that this ridiculous impeachment ploy, while unworthy of the paper used to print it, will be fervently cheered in certain circles in this state. As badly as Mr. Trump polled statewide, there are still places where he was quite popular, including Mr. Cox’s Carroll County, which Mr. Trump won by a nearly 2-to-1 margin last year. In all, Mr. Trump was the top presidential vote-getter in 14 Maryland counties, most of them rural, from Garrett to Worcester. That means even a Blue State like Maryland may have to deal with the noxious influence of the former president with its extremist views, authoritarian bent, and pronounced disdain for facts and the rule of law for the foreseeable future. And that’s no laughing matter.