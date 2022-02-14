Maryland: A love letter for Valentine’s Day | COMMENTARY

Whatever one may think of Valentine’s Day and its evolution from Roman fertility ritual to lucrative opportunity for greeting card makers, chocolatiers and florists, the 14th day of February presents a welcome opportunity to make note of what we love. And not just by sharing a tender moment or two with a special someone. It also presents nearly as fine an opportunity to offer a strictly platonic compliment or two to others around us — from family, friends and neighbors, to first-responders and other essential workers who sacrificed so much to help us weather the COVID-19 pandemic. But then why not also take a moment to express a fond appreciation of our broader community, our state and city? Let us cherish the best of what is around us.