Maryland: A love letter for Valentine’s Day | COMMENTARY

Whatever one may think of Valentine’s Day and its evolution from Roman fertility ritual to lucrative opportunity for greeting card makers, chocolatiers and florists, the 14th day of February presents a welcome opportunity to make note of what we love. And not just by sharing a tender moment or two with a special someone. It also presents nearly as fine an opportunity to offer a strictly platonic compliment or two to others around us — from family, friends and neighbors, to first-responders and other essential workers who sacrificed so much to help us weather the COVID-19 pandemic. But then why not also take a moment to express a fond appreciation of our broader community, our state and city? Let us cherish the best of what is around us.
But first, a disclaimer: This isn’t about denying our shortcomings. They are the topic 364 days a year. This is about celebrating what happens despite them. Ask anyone in a successful long-term relationship, you won’t work hard to make things better if you don’t take a moment to appreciate what you already have.
And so, dear readers, we offer for your consideration five events that suggest Maryland is more than a border state of indeterminate Northern charm but rampant Southern inefficiency and that Baltimore more than the sum of its well-publicized urban woes. Here are some recent developments that we love and that deserve — if not a bouquet or gift-wrapped box — at least a tip of the hat.
1. Home to a super hero crossing guard. By now, millions of Americans have seen the remarkable viral video of school crossing guard Annette Goodyear, a corporal in Cecil County’s North East Police Department, launching herself at a middle school girl to successfully keep her from the path of an oncoming car that ended up hitting her instead. Ms. Goodyear suffered minor injuries in the Feb. 4 incident but had clearly risked far worse. Helping youngsters cross a street isn’t the most glamorous of police duties but parents are grateful to know people like Corporal Goodyear are on duty.
2. Baltimore is now the nation’s clean energy capital. It didn’t get much attention beyond the investment class, but earlier this month Constellation Energy Corporation finished its year-long spin off from Exelon Corporation and is now its own publicly traded company headquartered in Baltimore’s Harbor Point. Constellation also happens to be the largest producer of carbon-free energy in the United States. And so, naturally, one of the company’s first actions was to announce that its growth will be in even more clean energy. We wish CEO Joseph Dominguez and his more than 1,100 Baltimore employees well. At least in Maryland, we can proudly say we are part of the climate change solution.
3. We still love and miss Mo Gaba. Both the Ravens and Orioles posted social media tributes last month to Mo Gaba on what would have been his 16th birthday. Don’t recognize that name? Then you aren’t from around here. He’s the sports superfan (and official Orioles Hall of Fame inductee as of last summer) who lost his long fight against cancer in the summer of 2020 yet his memory lives on. We’re not crying, you’re crying.
4. Maryland is home to the national symbol. When it comes to wildlife, we tend to fret about what we’ve lost (a Chesapeake Bay teaming with oysters, for example) but not be grateful for what we’ve gained. A recent survey shows the bay region is home to the largest concentration of Bald Eagle nesting pairs in the lower 48 states — 1,400 in Maryland alone. That may not seem like a lot, but 45 years ago, Maryland was down to just 44 pairs. Credit the federal ban on DDT, the pesticide that caused eagle shells to become thin and brittle and some serious local wildlife preservation efforts over the years.
5. Confirmed beyond any doubt this year: Baltimore loves eccentricity. If the public adoration showered on the Domino Sugars sign (both the old one and its replacement) wasn’t enough, how about how the Baltimore Museum of Art named its new gender-neutral bathrooms after filmmaker John Waters of “Pink Flamingos” fame? The new facilities opened to the public in December. The harbor’s Domino sign, now regarded as a tribute to the city’s industrial past, shines as bright as ever.
Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.