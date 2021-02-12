Maryland needs paid family leave | COMMENTARY

That’s why this is the year the Maryland General Assembly should approve the Time to Care Act of 2021, legislation requiring employers to provide up to 12 weeks of paid family emergency leave to their workers. Make no mistake, this won’t be a cost foisted entirely on businesses. Under the proposal, Senate Bill 211/House Bill 375, it would operate much like unemployment insurance with premiums kicked in by both employer and employee based on wages. The resulting pool of money would be administered statewide by the Maryland Department of Labor. The potential weekly benefit for those who qualify would range from as little as $50 to a maximum of $1,000 per week. And employees must have worked for the company for at least 680 hours in the previous year to qualify for those benefits.