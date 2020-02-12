Tongues will wag, of course. The Baltimore haters will post their comments on social media. The conservative lawmakers will make their cracks in Annapolis or make claims of the “soft” racism of low expectations while ignoring the “hard” racism of under-funding city schools. How could a city where less than three-quarters of students graduate in four years pay the person in charge of schools so much? Isn’t this the system that can’t heat its schools? Isn’t this the City That Bleeds? They will not see the glass as half-empty, they will see the glass as unworthy of water altogether. What they will ignore is how things got this way (or especially their own role in it): the concentrated poverty, the families destroyed by addiction, the red-lining, the trauma, the lead poisoning, and on and on. And they will miss the spark of a turnaround. They will not see the opportunity. And this is why they are not just wrong, they are blind.