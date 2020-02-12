Maryland’s HBCUs have operated at a disadvantage for far too long. Despite operating at a deficit of resources, they have graduated alum who have gone on to became attorneys, doctors, engineers and politicians. If education is still one of the pillars of success in this country, the state ought to make sure all our universities are properly funded. The state’s HBCUs are also vital anchor institutions to our neighborhoods. The state teacher’s union, the Maryland State Education Association, has said these universities are an important pipeline for the creation of the next generation of teachers. The group is still analyzing Ms. Jones’ bill, but a representative said members are “optimistic that it presents a pathway to a fair and equitable resolution that supports the invaluable contributions HBCUs make to education and equity in our state.”