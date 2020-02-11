And once released many of them will end up back in prison. Nationally, 77% of female state prisoners released in 2005 across 30 states were arrested at least once during the 9 years after their release, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics. Those who had been in jail for property or drug offenses, in particular, were more likely to be arrested again. Women are more often arrested for these lifestyle crimes than more violent offenses more common to men.