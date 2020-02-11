We would urge lawmakers to move forward with the task of actually rewriting state law to ban flavored tobacco products, which would go into effect May 1. Tobacco industry officials are likely to fight it tooth and nail, particularly its inclusion of menthol products, which are aggressively marketed to young people but also quite specifically to African Americans. Nor will it go unnoticed that banning such products will have a major impact on tobacco-related tax income to the state, perhaps as much as $70 million per year at a time when the General Assembly is looking for new revenue to finance higher teacher standards and pay and other reforms recommended by the Kirwan Commission. But those tax dollars are trivial compared to the health and welfare of young children, as vaping can lead to nicotine addiction and is harder to detect than traditional smoking. And there’s no question that the action would be more permanent, let alone sweeping, than anything the comptroller can offer.