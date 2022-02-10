How The Block can survive: With dedicated policing and a special tax district to pay for it | COMMENTARY

Not every city resident would be happy to see this problem solved through such a compromise, of course. Pole dancing and peep shows are hardly a source of pride in the community, and one must guard against other, more criminal activities that might seek a foothold there. But Baltimoreans should also recognize that adult entertainment has deep roots in this city from the days of burlesque shows and Blaze Starr. The internet may yet drive it all away, but until that day comes, these are small businesses that should be provided the opportunity to run clean, safe enterprises if that is their intent. Creating a taxing district to pay for a necessary police presence would seem the best compromise available, a win-win for both public safety and for The Block’s owners and employees.