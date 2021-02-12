Maryland consumers should have a ‘right to repair’ electronics | COMMENTARY

And protecting the environment is just one of the potential benefits. Extending the life of products creates jobs. And these are jobs that would effectively be distributed widely like electronic products — not just in one or two locations but across the country in cities, suburbs and rural areas, where these items are used. It would also likely save taxpayers money, not only in extending the life of these common household items but in creating less burden on waste disposal. Remember that 20 million tons of electronics? If every blue whale alive today were measured on a scale, all those consumer items would be heavier. About six times heavier, according to the Digital Right to Repair Coalition.